28 teams set for Fuzzy Wuzzy nines

TWENTY-eight teams are set for the inaugural Kokoda 75th Anniversary Fuzzy Wuzzy League Nines at the National Football Stadium Oval 2 starting today.

Most of the teams who taking part over the five-day tournament (Sept-11-15) are from National Capital District, Central and Gulf.

They will be vying for the K20,000 cash prize and the Fuzzy Wuzzy Cup which is yet to be officially launched.

The other prizes are: Cup runners-up K10,000; plate winners K7000; plate runners-up K5000; bowl champions K3000; and bowl runners-up K1500. Individual awards will also be included.

The main focus of the tournament, according to the organisers, is to commemorate the Kokoda Campaign of World War II in 1942 and the unsung local heroes, the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels.

Teams: Pool A – Dobo Warriors, Komara Ukua, Oro Settlers, Rigo Manuna; Pool B – Paga Panthers, Miro Iahe, Rovanama, FH Laumas 1; Pool C – West, Waidex Chiefs, North Dingos, SSG Roosters; Pool D – QRP Royals, Nonu Nadina Eels, SSG Roosters 1, Kilaton Betari Falcons; Pool E – Magani, RIL Roadsiders, Koiari Nagavas, Vewala; Pool F – Siporo Magpies, Boera Sailors, Gulf Isapea 1, Gabgaba Bulldogs Trekkies; Pool G – Gulf Isapea 2, Variarata Black Eagles, FH Laumas 2, Haka’Tautai.

