28 Water PNG staff voluntarily retire

WATER PNG has completed its retrenchment exercise which has enabled 28 employees out of 411 accepting it voluntarily.

A farewell ceremony was hosted last Wednesday in Port Moresby to celebrate the contribution of the 28 staff.

Water PNG managing director Raka Taviri thanked the staff for their dedication and commitment while serving Water PNG over the last 30 years.

Taviri said the injection of new capital, changes in ownership or changing economic circumstances could often lead to reorganisation and restructuring of a company.

He said it was not uncommon for loss of jobs as a result, and in some cases it may be the only way for a company to move forward.

“Although voluntary redundancies can result in losing valuable experience, Water PNG has constantly monitored and coordinated the redundancy process to ensure that staff departures did not affect the company’s ability to sustain operations,” Taviri said.

He urged the 28 staff to use their entitlements wisely.

He said it was important for Water PNG to find ways to counsel workers on how to manage their finances.

“Water PNG arranged professional counsellors to assist the retrenched workers on life after Water PNG.”

