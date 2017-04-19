GOOD Friday was great for the 2K Tigers Basketball Club, when they claimed the inaugural Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) Easter 3×3 Basketball Challenge senior men’s title at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre in Port Moresby.

The 2K Tigers dominated the competition, winning four straight pool games by double-digit margins before heading into the tournament finals.

In the team’s quarter-final match up, they accounted for Titans IV 21-2, while in their semi-final, they beat PBV2 18-7.

The Tigers rounded out a cleansweep by crushing Goroka in the grand final 22-4.

In the senior women’s division decider, Culdel overcame Reunion 8-6 to claim the silverware, while in the Under-18 men’s final contest, Reunion overwhelmed an energetic Tubsy Snappers side 15-11.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu said the tournament displayed enough support to become an annual event on the federation’s calendar.

“We were extremely happy with the number of teams that took part in the inaugural event,” Khalu said.

“In particular, having 20 men’s teams compete across four pools was sensational and generated a high level of spectator attendance and interest.

“Hopefully next year we can branch out and get teams nominating from all over Papua New Guinea, meaning the competition will transition into the BFPNG Easter 3×3 national challenge.

Like this: Like Loading...