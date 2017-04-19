3 Hundred bag NCDRU 7s top prize

THE National Capital District Rugby Union hosted its inaugural competition over the Easter weekend, with a sevens tournament at Taurama Barracks.

This was to celebrate the founding of the new rugby competition in the nation’s capital. Spartans claimed the major prize in the one-day tournament winning both the men’s and women’s finals. In the men’s competition final team 3 Hundred (Spartans) came away winners over Red Backs 7-5 in a tight decider.

While in the women’s final Spartans saw off a spirited Siporo 17-12 in extra time.

After regular time the scores were locked at 12-12, and it was not until the second half of extra time (five mins each way) that Spartans managed to score the match-winner through current national rep Mavis Mitaharo.

The women’s final was a close encounter between two evenly-matched sides as both teams had in their ranks current Palais players and training squad members.

The NCDRU 7’s tournament was held on Saturday and involved 18 teams in total. The men’s competition consisted of 12 teams while the women had six teams participating.

Men’s competition winners 3 Hundred claimed K1000 in prize money, while the Spartans women’s team received K500.

In total the Spartans walked away with K1500 in total from the tournament.

NCDRU thanked the tournament’s major sponsor Telikom PNG for putting up K2500 in prize money for the winners and runners-up.

