3 more join Govt

THREE more Pangu Pati MPs have joined the Government, taking their total to 15, and making it the second biggest party in the Government coalition.

Bulolo MP and Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil last night told The National they were happy to be in Government and thanked Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for allowing them in.

“I’d like to thank PM Peter O’Neill, the PNC, coalition partners United Resources Party, People’s Progress Party and others,” Basil said.

Basil and 11 other MPs crossed the floor on Sept 11. The three who have joined them are Finschhafen MP Renbo Paita, Markham MP Koni Iguan and Raicoast MP Peter Sapia.

Basil and the other MPs were sitting on the Government side yesterday in Parliament.

“We were allowed into the caucus meeting today (yesterday) and joined the Government side in Parliament. We are happy to be in Government,” he said.

Basil said seating arrangements were made by Speaker Job Pomat.

“There will be proper seating arrangements made for our MPs in Parliament,” he said.

The 15 Pangu Pati MPs now on the Government side are Basil, deputy party leader William Samb (Goilala), Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, Central Governor Robert Agarobe, Rigo MP Captain Lekwa Gure, Sohe MP Henry Amuli, Nawae MP Kennedy Wenge, Markham MP Koni Iguan, Lae MP John Rosso, Menyama MP Thomas Pelika, Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo, Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi, Lufa MP Moriape Kavori, Finschhafen MP Renbo Paita, and Rai Coast MP Peter Sapia.

There are now 75 MPs in the Government side.

