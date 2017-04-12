30 absent officers to be dismissed

ABOUT 30 police officers in the National Capital District will be dismissed for prolonged absenteeism from work, Metropolitan Superintendent Ben Turi says.

Turi told The National that NCD police had carried out audits and were now preparing the process of dismissing these officers from the service.

“These officers have been absent without official leave (AWOL) and have not contributed to the police force,” he said.

“It’s been more than 10 years and we cannot continue to allow them when they are not working,” Turi said.

He said the families that were being displaced in a police barracks were of two of those officers who had not lived in police houses.

Turi said while these officers lived outside, their families were bringing in other relatives who were doing some illegal activities in the police barracks.

“I am preparing to dismiss them because the majority of them are on pay but not working.

“Since 2000, these officers have been doing their own thing and not working. We have found so we are now in the process of dismissing them. This is against the police barracks standing orders, if they are not going to live in the police houses then their families cannot continue to stay there,” he said.

Turi said Police Commissioner Gari Baki was against polygamy and some of the officers had polygamous families and could not be allowed to stay in those homes.

