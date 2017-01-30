30 graduates with certifcates in partner violence

MORE awareness on intimate partner violence (IPV) must be conducted to address the problem, says Dr Maarten Verregghen.

Verregghen who works at the Kikori General Hospital in Gulf had organised a Men’s Week to deal with the issue last year.

“Right now there is no programme by the government and this has not been communicated well to the public,” he said.

“Our hospital only help women in a purely medical way. The root and the consequences of their injuries are not medical.”

Verregghen said the hospital seemed to be the first point of contact for the victims of violence especially women.

The Men’s Week saw more than 30 from tribes in Kikori attending to discuss good partnership, sexuality and violence.

“Strategies on how to deal with relationship problems in a more sensible and constructive manner were discussed.

Most men were eager to learn and shared their own experiences,” he said.

“Some went into their communities to share their knowledge.”

The hospital organised an awareness on World AIDS Day where health workers discussed IPV and health issues relating family and sexual violence.

