30 volunteers to be trained for forum

Thirty volunteers will undergo capacity building trainings to help during the YWCA young women’s forum in Port Moresby later this month.

According to Naomi Woyengu, who is the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) national young women’s coordinator, the two-day training that starts today will be hosted and facilitated by the National Youth Development Authority (NYDA).

“The National Youth Development Authority is supporting the forum in terms of capacity and skills building for our volunteers,” she said.

Woyengu said the young volunteers were selected through YWCA’s network with youth organisations like UPNG Peer Educators, Equal Playing Field, NYDA and others who were supporting in preparation for the forum.

“These young people, in one way or another have been part of these supporting organisations so they were selected.”

According to the training facilitator David Rupa, who is also NYDA’s principal advisor for international relations, the Media Smart Workshop starts today and the Volunteers Workshop would take place tomorrow.

The YWCA young women’s forum is set for June 13 and 14 at the Crown Plaza hotel in Port Moresby.

