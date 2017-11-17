Over 300 complete Gr8

More than 300 grade eight students graduated on Wednesday from Coronation Primary School, in Port Moresby, into an already-saturated education system.

It was a point alluded to by head teacher Elia Auka when addressing the 338 students.

Auka, however, said the school had set standards and he was confident of all students doing well and securing a places in high schools next year.

“We will now wait for the final grades in the examinations and the selection,” he told students, parents and friends.

“Change begins with you and surely, you have shown that through your actions.”

Awards were given for academic achievements.

