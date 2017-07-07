300 to guard EHP counting site

By ZACHERY PER

MORE than 300 members of the elections security force will be based at the National Sports Institute (NSI) counting centre for Eastern Highlands, says provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal.

“The quick-response force (QRF) will take the lead in security operations at the counting centre, every individual, including counting officials, will be thoroughly checked and cleared before allowed to enter the counting venue,” he said.

N’Drasal conducted a brief for commanders and field officers on security arrangements at the counting centre. Counting is scheduled to begin today.

He said security at the counting venue included a 100 metre perimeter border around the centre.

“CCTV cameras and screens at the counting centres are linked to the main security control centre at the Goroka Police Station through the Global Positioning System (GPS),” N’Drasal said. He said distribution of ballots at the counting centres for provincial, Daulo, Goroka, Lufa, Ungai-Bena, Henganofi, Okapa, Kainantu and Obura-Wonenara seats would be closely monitored.

Like this: Like Loading...