Over 300 standing in Morobe

MOROBE, the largest province in the country with 10 districts, has 329 candidates contesting the elections.

It is a province that plays a pivotal role in the country and all eyes will again be on Morobe in the next few weeks.

There are 25 candidates for Morobe regional, 49 for Lae, 24 for Kabwum, 43 for Nawae, 26 for Bulolo, 42 for Finschhafen, 35 for Huon Gulf, 37 for Tewai-Siassi, 26 for Markham, and 22 for Menyamya.

In Morobe regional, Governor Kelly Naru is up against his predecessor Luther Wenge, former Morobe provincial administrator Kemas Tomala and Morobe deputy governor Judas Nalau, who is the son of a former Morobe Governor Jerry Nalau.

The Kabwum seat has been left vacant since former MP Bob Dadae became governor-general, and the ruling People’s National Congress has put up former judge Don Sawong in his place, against a field of relative unknowns.

For Nawae, PNC’s Gisuwat Siniwin is up against a formidable field led by former MPs Timothy Bong and Kennedy Wenge, former rugby union star Martin Bingeding, provincial politician Charlie Foikec and youth leader Samson Timson.

Speaker and PNC man Theodore Zurenuoc finds himself against 41 others in Finschhafen including provincial leader Bami Sorekicne, woman Lesley Angori Bennet, provincial public servant Weti Zozingao, lawyer Alexander Palai, and former MP Alfred Pogo.

Deputy Opposition Leader Sam Basil is among 26 for Bulolo including political adviser Leonard Brian, Hidden Valley landowner leader Rex Mauri, and provincial public servant Samuel Taikonec Gwakolok.

Like this: Like Loading...