Treat our women, girls with more respect

WOMEN and girls must be treated with dignity and equal rights to men.

Ethnic and cultural diversity in Papua New Guinea limits the intelligence of women changing roles and development.

Only the reports of disparities, violence, and social atrocities against women are generally present in large parts of nation.

This leads to develop men’s attitude to lessen womankind to a mediocre, doing awful injustice to the other gender and not seen women as a companion gifted by nature.

But in fact, many women are already on the top of tree while some of the men are still struggling to climb up.

Women are serving the country in different capacities prior to ascendancy to current political and socio-economic responsibilities.

They have work together with individuals, families, communities and nation at large in their lines of duty.

They serve country with respect and pride.

Today, women are stalwarts: resolute, spirited and responsible for larger constituencies and greater challenges in a predominantly male arena.

We must bring to an end our mentality to regard women as mediocre.

Treat your mother, your sister and your wife with respect and pride.

Christopher Kalala

Hagen Tech, WHP

