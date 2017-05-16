3000 stranded while transport issues stall evacuation of Manam islanders

By NAOMI WASE

MORE than 3000 people are still on Manam Island in Madang awaiting transportation to the main land after the two recent volcanic eruptions.

Dugulava Ward Councillor Paul Maburau said the volcano erupted again on Sunday around 6pm and continued to yesterday morning.

The first eruption was last week.

More than 2000 people are at Baliau village and 1000 living in the small villages. They need transport to come to the mainland quickly.

“They are prepared to move out but they have no means to travel,” Maburau told The National.

“The islanders are waiting for the prodisaster office to transport them out.”

According to a report from Volcanological Observatory, the behavior of the summit activity seen in the past few weeks is expected to continue.

It advised the people on the island to remain vigilant and to take precautions when necessary.

It also advised the remaining islanders to avoid venturing into the four valleys where they do their gardening.

Last week, 887 people were evacuated from the island and were now living at the Potsdam care centre.

Maburau said food supplied by the provincial disaster office should last for about a week.

He said the Red Cross, World Vision and a woman only identified as Maureen has provided tents, mosquito nets and other basic necessities for temporary homes.

