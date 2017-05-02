31 suspects arrested in WNB

POLICE says 31 suspects from Bali, West New Britain have been arrested over the death of three people following last week’s election-related trouble in Kimbe.

West New Britain police commander Chief Superintendent Jim Namora said those who died were from Bulu Section 21 in clash of supporters of two candidates.

The deaths were raised in a petition handed to Police Commissioner Gari Baki on Friday.

Baki gave it Namora and provincial administrator Williamson Hosea.

The Bulu people’s petition included an immediate surrender of those involved in the killing of the three people and K10,000 bel kol moni (compensation) for each of the three victims by 4pm yesterday, compensation of K50,000 for each body, K1000 each for the 28 injured people in the fight, K5000 for damaged property and K1000 for the damaged windscreen of a vehicle to be paid by May 15.

In addition, they want the settlement behind NBC compound to be removed and the Bali Islanders to give 3000 votes to their two candidates. The Provincial Peace and Good Order Committee had an urgent meeting yesterday and Namora and Hosea addressed the Bulu people on the committee’s decisions regarding their petition.

Namora said the removal of the settlement behind NBC could not be addressed at the time as there was a court order in place and that prevented the provincial government’s eviction exercise. On the K10,000 each for the three deaths as bel kol moni, Namora said the committee set a limit of K5000 but would relay the message to the Bali community.

