32 receive sacrament of confirmation

THE Mary Help of Christians Parish in Port Moresby sealed 32 believers with the Holy Spirit as they received the Sacrament of Confirmation as Catholics last Sunday.

Fr Alfred Maravilla who was the main celebrant at the mass, in his homily encourage the newly confirmed Catholics to turn to Mary, the Help of Christians and imitate her as she reached out to help others.

“Avoid only receiving, but be the one to reach out and give willingly,” Maravilla said.

The mass was held in the community playing field of Pari village in Port Moresby, a mass centre of the parish.

About 700 parishioners from Sero, Gabutu, Sabama and Pari gathered for the celebrations.

Preparations for the celebration began several weeks ago. The day began at 6.30am with rosary and Our Blessed Mother being carried in procession from the main road. The mothers group, dressed in Roro traditional attire led the entrance procession. It culminated in the crowning of Our Blessed Mother by youth leader Grita Sariman.

St Anthony’s choir together with the Sero choir sang beautifully at the liturgy.

Anna Dobini coordinated the Gabutu youth in a creative enacted prayer of the faithful.

The offertory procession was represented by mothers from the different areas of the parish. The Sabama Goilala members danced at the end of the mass.

The parish of Mary Help of Christians, Sabama, is looking forward to its silver jubilee in 2019. The celebrations will be themed Shine Silver Sabama.

