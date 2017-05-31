32 vie for women’s snooker titles

Thirty-two players have confirmed their participation in the 2017 National Gaming Control Board PNG National Women’s Snooker Titles which cued off last night in Port Moresby.

The players have been grouped in eight pools of four players.

Current PNG women’s snooker champion Geua John, who is aiming for her 12th consecutive title, is in Group A and played her first game against Perputua Milikan.

The other two in the group are Susan Tiki and Ruby Oala.

This group will be playing at the Lamana Q Club.

Last year’s runner-up Helen Samuel leads Group B and will also be playing at the Lamana Q Club against Tanya Laumaea.

Her two other rivals in Group B are Janet Mallian and Molly Gilchrist.

Waisina Laho heads Group C, the other playing group at Lamana, with May Vare to give Laho a run for her money, along with Julie Mel and Joyce Gorea.

Group D, who are also playing at Lamana, has Sandra Chan on top, with former champion Agnes Mawi, Esther Wilson and Carol Niap.

Laguna Hotel hosts Groups E and F with the former consisting Madeleine Kaina, Jane Laigi, Vaine Gavera and Jessica Oa from Kimbe.

Group F has POM Corporate Dragons team-mates Dolly Berua and Tanya Mossman-Tam, alongside Melva McDermott and Louisa Vevera.

Groups G and H play their pool matches at the Aviat Club.

Group G has veterans Damita Bray and Raka Holt with Ann Saruva and Vero Laumaea while Group H consists of Rhonda English, Hane Vaieke, Wilma Fuller and Cassandra Kinder.

PNGBSA vice-president John Chan said the round robin group games would be played over the best-of-three-frames.

“The ladies should have the round robin games completed by tomorrow evening,” Chan said. ‘

“The top 16 should get underway at 5pm on Friday, with the quarterfinals to be played over the best-of-five-frames to be played later that evening.”

Chan said the semifinals over the best of five-frames start at 10.30am on Saturday at the Lamana Q Club, with the two winners advancing to the best-of-seven-frames grand final later that day.

He thanked NGCB for their partnership for the thired consecutive year and also The National, Strickland Real Estate, Street Scene and Graffitti Signs for their support.

Chan also extended his appreciation to the venues — Lamana Q Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat Club — for the use of their facilities to host the 2017 NGCB PNG National Women’s Snooker Titles.

