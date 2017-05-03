33 escape, 9 recaptured

By PETER WARI

POLICE officers and prison warders have recaptured nine of the 33 prisoners who broke out of the Buiebi prison in Southern Highlands last Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kaiglo Ambane (Western Division) confirmed that the 33 high-risk prisoners escaped on Sunday morning.

Ambane warned members of the public that it was illegal to harbour escapees. He urged the people to assist police in having them arrested.

Southern Highlands provincial police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto said the escape had complicated the work of police officers in the province during the national election.

“Officers are very busy preparing for the election and this is another burden to them. We have limited manpower and the election has stretched it.

It will be a mammoth task to have them recaptured,” he said.

He said some of the escapees were hardcore criminals and were wanted for crimes such as murder.

The escapees are from Enga, Hela and Southern Hioghlands. Ambane had earlier called on the MPs from the three provinces to improve the prison facility.

“My continuous calls to rehabilitate the Buiebi correction service have fallen on deaf ears. Today this mass breakout is a result of total ignorance and negligence to upgrade the only correctional service we have in Southern Highlands,” Ambane said.

He said the Buiebi prison was meant to accommodate only 150 prisoners but the number had been increasing.

