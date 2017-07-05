35 graduate from Christian academy and advance to higher level

THE Hohola-based Full Gospel Academy graduated 35 of its 180 students who will now proceed to advanced learning levels under the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) curriculum.

The graduation was held at the Port Moresby Nature Park last Thursday.

School principal Mary Hailai told The National that, “the students that graduated vary from level 1 to 8, and they will be advancing a step ahead of others this year.”

She explained that the mid-year graduation was conducted annually after the first semester, where students were assessed and selected to either advance a grade or to remain on the same level the following semester.

“The courses we offer are of American standard, thus allowing this annual event to take place.

“From levels 1 to 8, all classes have 60 units in five subjects to cover within 15 weeks.

“So when students perform distinctively, they automatically proceed to an upper level but if they are slow, they would still have the chance to repeat their courses over the following semester,” Hailai explained.

Meanwhile, school chaplain, Pastor Albert Sengi thanked parents and guardians of the students

for believing in Full Gospel Academy.

He said the school not only contributed to students’ academic performance, but also ministered to them Christian principles that would help them in living moral and ethical lives in the long run.

Like this: Like Loading...