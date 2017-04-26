35,000 registered to get school certificates

THE 35,000 students registered with the Flexible Open Distance Education (Fode) will be able to receive primary and secondary school certificates, director Benny Rayappan says.

“With the new and aligned curriculum, we want to make Fode education one with the standard-based education and eventually give certificates to our Grade 8, 10 and 12 students,” Rayappan said.

He said the writers of the new and aligned curriculum had spent a lot of time with primary and secondary school teachers to ensure that Fode students were learning what students in formal education were learning.

He said despite the challenge of distributing the new and aligned curriculum, Fode aimed to absorb all students who could not continue to formal secondary education.

Like this: Like Loading...