3600 still on Manam, more eruption seen

EXACTLY 3693 people are still on Manam Island and will need to be evacuated if the volcano eruption affects the whole island.

Baliau village which is located at the safe side of the island from the current volcanic eruption has the highest number -2187 – still on the island.

The worst affected Dugulava village has only 30 men left there as security guards over gardens and properties after 785 were evacuated to Mandi care centre two weeks ago.

From Warisi village on the side of the island facing the open ocean, 71 people need to be evacuated.

Madauri has 147 people, Waia has 153 after 75 made their own way to Potsdam care centre last week, Jogari has 283, Yasa 130, Kuluguma 458, Boda 205, Dangale 100, Koalang 40, Bokure 39, Abaria 70 and the neighbouring Boisa Island has 765 people in 165 households.

The Manam volcano continues to erupt occasionally with the latest big blast on Saturday night.

Madang provincial disaster and emergency acting director Rudolf Mongallee said Madang provincial government spent K26,000 on food supplies for Dugulava people who were evacuated three weeks ago to Mandi care centre after the volcano first erupted on April 19.

Mongallee said the National Disaster Office has assisted with K31,000 but the cheque printed had an error on the account name and was sent back for reprinting.

“That matter has been fixed and when that money comes through we will look at other logistics and additional operations for the disaster.”

Mongallee said he has submitted a full report regarding the eruption to the National Disaster Office last week.

He said that in response to National Disaster Office coordinator Martin Mose’s statement that he (Mongallee) was not communicating with the national office.

“The reason for the delay is that I wanted to give a full report in a given period rather than reporting on a daily basis,” Mongallee said.

Dugulava ward councillor Paul Maburau said food distributed at the care centre has run out and people were now going back to the

erupting island to get food from their gardens.

“Last week some people wanted to fight over some left over fuel to go to the island just for food,” Maburau said.

He said the volcano was still erupting and producing lava that could be seen clearly at night with more thick smoke around the crater.

Like this: Like Loading...