38 contest NCD regional seat

THIRTY eight candidates including Governor Powes Parkop are contesting the National Capital District regional seat.

It is a reflection of the fact that Port Moresby, being the national capital, is a place for people from all over the country.

Parkop will face a stiff challenge from businessman Michael Kandiu, who finished second to him in 2012 but is keen to turn the tables.

Lawyer Paul Paraka is a new kid on the block with his Grass Roots United Front (GRUF) Party and is pulling out all stops.

He has already spent a lot of money on his campaign and it will be interesting to see if this can be translated into votes.

Former Anglimp-South Wahgi MP Jamie Maxtone-Graham, a former National Capital District Commission administrator, is well known in the city.

Well known former NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Andy Bawa is known for taking no prisoners and is applying the same no-nonsense stance in his campaign.

Trade union leader Santee Margis, who has been in the news lately with industrial actions in the city, is shifting his focus to politics.

