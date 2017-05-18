3800 women have tubes tied

THERE are 3,800 tubal ligations performed every year in Papua New Guinea as a permanent family completion method, according to Dr Mathias Sapuri.

Tubal ligation, or tubectomy, or known as “having one’s tubes tied”, is a surgical procedure for sterilization.

A woman’s fallopian tubes are clamped and blocked or severed and sealed. It prevents her eggs from reaching the uterus for implantation.

Sapuri, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby, said one in 800 failed following spontaneous re-canalisation or failed surgical technique.

“Recent unconfirmed studies estimate that 500 women in PNG and their partners request reversal of tubal ligation following remarriage, new partners or inappropriate premature early tubal ligation and wanting to have another child,” he said.

“This may be an underestimation. Only 65 women had successful reversal surgeries annually, and 85 percent achieve pregnancies.

“The social undesirable outcome of past tubal ligation in families requires social studies to assess the magnitude of the hidden problem.”

He said detailed counselling and patient and partner consent were essential.

“Personally my surgery data of reversal of tubal ligation in Papua New Guinea may be the largest but is not the solution to the problem,” he said.

“Papua New Guineans in increasing numbers are seeking IVF (in-vitro fertilization) overseas over the past 10 years.”

It is a process of joining a man’s sperm and woman’s egg together in a petri dish.

The fertilisation takes place over a four-day period, before the new embryo is transplanted into the woman’s uterus.

Like this: Like Loading...