3pc increment unrealistic

PUBLIC servants throughout the country were so surprised to see that the promised three per cent salary increment was not implemented as promised.

It was stated in the media that as of January 1 this year, the said percentage would be activated.

However, no one saw or was paid this so-called percentage.

The hard-working, poorly-housed and lowly-paid public servants were yet again sweet-talked and tricked by the system that was supposed to care for them.

By the way, the percentage decrease from six percent to three percent is a huge joke.

Just see the effects it would add on onto the pressure currently felt by the public servants.

How soon will this increase be implemented?

Many public servants will be out of work places looking for means and ways to feed their families.

In order for them to be at the place of work the government and its relevant agencies must act now.

Worried

EHP

