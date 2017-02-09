4 suspended: O̓Neill

DEFENCE Secretary Vali Asi and Lands and Physical Planning Secretary Luther Sipison were yesterday suspended by the National Executive Council (NEC) for their part in the controversial Manumanu land deal.

On the recommendation of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, NEC also suspended Central Supplies and Tender Board chairman Philip Eledume and State Solicitor Daniel Rolpagarea.

Cabinet directed acting Public Enterpise and State Investments Minister Charles Abel to suspend Motor Vehicles Insurance Ltd (MVIL) managing director Joe Wemin and also directed Lands and Physical Planning Minister Benny Allan to suspend Valuer-General Gabriel Michael and Lands Title Commissioner Benedict Batata.

The suspensions would last until the findings of a commission of inquiry, which is yet to be appointed.

The prime minister said the NEC decided to:

Suspend Defence Secretary Vali Asi and Trevor Meauri appointed as acting secretary;

suspend Lands and Physical Planning Secretary Luther Sipison and Terry Wanga will be acting secretary;

suspend Central Supplies and Tenders Board chairman Philip Eledume and Dr Ken Ngangan appointed as acting chairman;

suspend State Solicitor Daniel Rolpagarea;

direct the acting Public Enterprise and State Investments minister to suspend Wemin and review the appointments of the MVIL board; and,

Direct the Lands and Physical Planning minister to suspend Michael and Batata.

O’Neill said the NEC decisions related to irregularities surrounding the Manumanu land deal.

He said natural justice would take its course and individuals would have the opportunity to address relevant issues through three review processes.

“I have announced a commission of inquiry into the land deal, headed by a retired judge, that will get to the bottom of the claims that have been made,” O’Neill said.

“At the same time, the matter has been referred to the commissioner of Police for consideration by the National Fraud Squad and to the Ombudsman Commission for potential breaches of the Leadership Code.

“This level of scrutiny is expected by members of the public to ensure transparency in Government decision-making processes.

“From the evidence before us, it does appear that individual Government agencies have acted in a way that must be reviewed.

“The relevant investigations (into the Manumanu land deal)will be transparent and independent.

“I call on members of the Opposition to not play games with investigative processes and allow

Like this: Like Loading...