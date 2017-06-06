40 Kumul participants begin training

Forty participants in the Kumul GameChangers programme began their entrepreneurial journey on Friday.

They included five entrepreneurs from other Pacific Islands countries who were chosen from more than 300 applicants.

The participants underwent two days of structured activities geared towards instilling ethos of creativity, teamwork and trust and breaking down mental blocks to innovative and disruptive entrepreneurship.

The programme included learning journeys to Hanuabada, Vabukori and the Nine-Mile settlement in Port Moresby to give the participants an understanding of the challenges and opportunities in settlements.

They also visited the Innovative Agri hydroponic farm at Nine-Mile.

They then followed the supply chain to Stop n Shop at Harbour City.

2015 participant Kevin Soli said the experience from the learning journeys “is an opportunity to get firsthand information to understand the problems and issues faced by communities to be able to come up with solutions to the issues”.

Kumul Foundation Inc. chairman Anthony Smare said the learning journey helped to guide the participants as they undertook the start-up launch pad training tomorrow (Wednesday).

It is an entrepreneurship programme to identify and empower innovative entrepreneurs to address pressing challenges of communities in PNG and the Pacific with solutions.

