After 40 years, Malala bids farewell to beloved library

LAST Wednesday marked the end of an era for the Institute of Public Administration with its old library to be demolished, but more so, for a librarian who faithfully served there for over 40 years.

Moi Malala, 57, from Gulf, has worked at the library since early 1975.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Learning Resource Centre which will replace the library Malala spoke with emotion about her relationship with the library.

“My career path began in this building as a student on Monday, April 11, 1975,” she said.

“I was 16 years of age when I started my schooling in this building, and now, I am 57 years old.

“It is because I love my work as a librarian that I have dedicated and committed to serve the people of Papua New Guinea, to access information up until now.

“This building was built in 1963, 53 years ago, and was presented

as a gift to the councils of Papua and New Guinea by the local government councils of Australia in 1966.

“In 1960, 17 years later, an extension was done to the back of the building – that is why the building looks like the letter T.

“In the ‘70s and ‘80s, the building also housed the School of Librarianship and a children’s collection.

“In 2000 and 2002, the bookshop and information technology training were also included.”

Malala said she had grown with the library and it was very much a part of her life.

“This historical building has housed a wealth of information and knowledge through volumes of books and journals that have tremendously contributed towards the human development of this nation in the past, and up until now,” she said.

Malala said the library, during its 53 years, had helped many Papua New Guineans from young to old.

She shed a tear as she bid farewell to the iconic building.

The new Learning Resource Centre will be funded by Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

