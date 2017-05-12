400 children locked out of city property

By ALPHONSE PORAU

MORE than 400 children, including six living with disabilities, are attending classes in the open after they were locked out of the property yesterday.

The property is owned by the Department of Community Development. Police, acting on an eviction notice from the department, locked out the students and teachers on May 4.

National Capital District and Central Commander Assistant Police Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut said there was no tenancy agreement between the parties and his men were told to serve the notice.

Save Our Children and Youths School principal Ludwina Bogea told The National yesterday that it would not stop them from providing the children their right to education.

Bogea said the school was registered under the Flexible Outcome Distance Education with the Education department.

It is running classes from Grade One to 12, plus skills training.

She said the teachers were hired on a voluntary basis to help the children.

