400 vehicles, 50 boats made up Duban’s nomination party

Four hundred vehicles and 50 boats convoyed on land and sea carrying hundreds of supporters for Madang MP Nixon Duban’s nomination last week.

The motorcade was one of the longest seen in Madang and so it had to be broken up into three to be controlled properly.

Duban was one of the last candidates to be nominated out of the 27 candidates.

Supporters by truckloads did not seem to bother about traffic rules and cheered their respective candidates. Others came by decorated dinghies while others rode on bicycles.

Usino-Bundi open candidate Jimmy Uguro rode on a horse to file his nomination at Walium government office on Wednesday.

In Sumkar, MP Ken Fairweather was escorted by villagers on 38 vehicles he had bought under the 2015 DSIP (district services improvement programme) funds.

In Madang, 38 candidates showed interests to contest but after close of nominations, only 27 filed their nominations, one woman among them.

In the Sumkar open, out of 50 candidates who showed interest by filling their form 29 to contest, 46 were nominated – including one woman. For Bogia open, 47 candidates showed interest but only 42 filed their nomination, including three women and of the 41 candidates who showed interest in the Raicoast open, only 36 were nominated , including four women.

In Usino-Bundi, 50 candidates had their hands up to contest the open seat but one more joined in.

For Middle Ramu, 35 were nominated out of 37 who had filled their form 29, including one woman and 31 were nominated for the Madang regional out of 39 who had shown their interests, including two women.

