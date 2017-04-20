Over 400 youths attend Easter camp

MORE than 400 youths from 22 congregations from the Papua District of the Evangelical Lutheran Church attended the 27th district youth conference in Kerema town, Gulf.

The youth gathering attracted members of 11 congregations in the National Capital District, one from Central, one from Milne Bay, five from Northern, two from Gulf and three from Western, according to conference committees.

The conference theme is “The World Behind me, The Cross before me,” based on Luke 9: 62.

According to Cape Rodney youth member Peter Waea, leaving behind the earthly habits and way of life to follow Christ has been a great challenge.

He said he left school at Grade five, lived more than 15 years on the streets and got involved in illegal activities at the Rubber plantations in Abau where his parents worked.

“I joined the Cape Rodney congregation for worship in 1999 but never got involved with youth activities,” he said.

“My turning point came after attending the 2015 youth conference at Marimari congregation.

“In order to become a better young man in life, you have to believe in God, continue to attend church and get involve in church activities, that was the advice from my parents.”

