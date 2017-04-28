More than 4000 women to graduate from training

THE Women in Business trading continues to grow in the country as more women participate in training to pursue their business dreams, founder Janet Sape says.

She told The National that they had been carrying out business training to women members in provinces to educate them on how to improve their business ideas and grow with them.

“From the trainings that we have rolled out, one of them was financial literacy training which we are expecting more than 4000 women members to graduate from,” she said.

Sape said members would be graduating next year in Port Moresby, Lae, Madang, Wewak and other centres.

“We want to educate more women about the importance of business and get them engage in it,” he said.

Sape said they targeted all levels of women from the least fortunate to the most educated ones.

“When you educate a woman, you educate a family and a nation as a whole,” she added.

She said they were encouraging more women to participate in the women in business trade to assist them in improving their living standards and contribute to development.

Sape said the Women’s Micro Bank which she founded was the first of its kind in the Pacific.

“Women in Papua New Guinea are fortunate to have a bank of their own,” she said

Like this: Like Loading...