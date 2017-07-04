41 years is a lot of time to change

IT’S unbelievable that PNG continues to experience the same election problems even after 41 years of independence.

It’s a shame that despite the country having so many brilliant brains and with support from external think-tanks, we still have not mastered the art of conducting the general elections.

There are now nation-wide cries from around the country that the 2017 Elections has gone down the same path.

Thus, it can be seen that the election systems maybe good but the problem lies with the stakeholders entrusted to make the election system work.

Can we study how elections

are conducted in other countries and fine-tune it to our local situation?

Forty-one years is a lot of time to learn.

Jeffery Kaupa

POM

