46 election officials for Morobe

NINE returning officers (ROs) and 37 assistant returning officers (AROs) will be engaged in the management of elections in Morobe.

Election manager Simon Soheke said the ROs were Raune Jombert (Bulolo), Essing Ulam (Finschhafen), Brian Mogu (Huon Gulf), Fidelis Harrisol (Kabwum), Daniel Wasinak (Lae), Willie Pillailo (Markham), Nande Awape (Menyamya), Bamun Bange (Nawaeb) and Ralph Ryan (Tewai-Siassi).

Soheke said Bulolo would have six AROs, Finschhafen five, Huon Gulf four, Kabwum four, Lae four, Markham three, Menyamya four, Nawaeb four and Tewai-Siassi three.

“Put together, these officers will take charge of 292 teams,” he said.

