460,000 registered voters for Morobe

By JUNIOR UKAHA

MORE than 460,000 people are eligible to vote in this year’s elections in Morobe.

Provincial election manager Simon Soheke provided the figures when updating progress in the province, and said it was from the preliminary list.

The confirmed list will be forwarded to him from the Electoral Commission headquarters in Port Moresby in the “next few days.”

Soheke said the electoral roll, ballot papers and candidates’ posters would be delivered in the same package.

“These are sensitive material, so for security reasons, I cannot say where they will be stored or when they will arrive here,” Soheke said.

Soheke said the electoral roll will not be put out in public until the polling period.

He described the preliminary roll breakdown of eligible voters as: Lae open 92,606; Nawaeb open 39,288; Huon Gulf open 50,547; Markham open 48,558; Finschhafen open 43,269; Kabwum open 31,184; Tewai-Siassi open 31,519; Menyamya open 58,482; Bulolo open 71,005.

“There will be 1060 polling places in the province,” Soheke said.

“There will be a total of 292 polling teams in Morobe.

“One hundred and sixteen polling teams will be engaged in polling in Lae, Ahi and Nawaeb and Wampar Urban on June 29, while 176 teams will be engaged in multi-polling from June 24 to July 8.”

Soheke said five vehicles donated by the Chinese government to the EC would be used in Morobe.

He said ballot boxes for the province would arrive today.

Like this: Like Loading...