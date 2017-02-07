47 to contest elections in ENB

THE East New Britain electoral office says, so far, 47 intending candidates have shown interest to contest the election this year.

Provincial returning officer Joab Voivoi said this number was from the bio-data supplied through the provincial electoral office.

From the 47, 13 will contest the regional seat, nine will contest for Gazelle open, 12 for Kokopo and eight for Pomio.

But he said the figure was likely to increase as more candidates registered before the deadline and issue of writs on April 20.

The provincial election steering committee recently met to discuss the vacant seat in the Raluana LLG after the passing of the late president Dickson Ngaina.

A by-election for the Raluana LLG would be held as soon as funds are available.

Confirmed returning officers for the province’s electorates are Thomas Monep for Kokopo, Ekonia Wallom for Rabaul, Peter Lapim for Gazelle and Pius Maka for Pomio. It also confirmed the appointment of 18 assistant returning officers.

