48 countries to gain duty free access to Britain

BRITAIN will continue to provide least developed countries, especially from the Pacific, duty free quota free access to its market.

It includes 48 of the world’s poorest countries, providing reassurances to a large number of developing countries who are worried they may lose their preferential access to the UK.

This follows the British Government’s decision to leave the European Union.

This means there will not be any tariffs charged on goods arriving in the UK from these countries, making UK more preferential in trading arrangements.

The commitment was announced in a joint statement by the secretariats for International Development and International Trade.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins said the announcement reaffirmed UK’s commitments to development as part of its trade policy.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), one dollar invested in aid for trade is on average, associated with an increase of nearly US$8 (K24.8) in exports from all developing countries. This is followed by an increase of US$20 (K62) in exports from the poorest countries, Hopkins told The Fiji SUN newspaper.

The key areas of trade between the Pacific and UK include sugar (Fiji), oil and gas (Papua New Guinea) and fisheries (Solomon Islands).

Once the goods leave EU’s soil, UK will be able to offer a fully integrated trade and development package which will encompass trade preferences for developing country partners alongside the UK’s aid spending, she said.

