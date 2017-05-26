500 observers likely: Gamato

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato expects up to 500 observers in the elections.

He said a lot of interest has been shown by countries and international organisations about the role this year.

“Observers will come from the Commonwealth Secretariat, European Union, Britain, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia National University, Transparency International PNG, Pacific Islands Forum and Melanesian Spearhead Group,” Gamato said.

“Those are some of those who have indicated that they will come and observe the elections.

“A small team from the PNG Electoral Commission, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister’s Department have grouped together and been assigned to work together with the United Nations Development Programme to coordinate the observers, he said.

