50,000 Revival members attend rally in Goroka

ONE of the biggest Christian church rallies staged by the Revival Centres of PNG (RCPNG) began on Tuesday in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

Chairman of the rally organising committee, Resis Gondorowe, said RCPNG church members from all over the country, and some from overseas, flocked to Goroka and settled in the camp which will end on Sunday.

Gondorowe said on Monday that accommodation and messing facilities for church members coming from other provinces were ready at Fimito outside Goroka town.

“We are accommodating over 50,000 church members at Fimito camp from the anticipated 100,000 members,” he said.

He said the main event would be staged at the National Day Park opposite the Goroka main market.

Gondorowe said over 100 pigs and other animals including chickens and goats as well as garden food have been prepared to feed the believers attending the camp.

He said they were committed to do God’s business.

“We have a stringent policy not to seek financial assistance elsewhere, we worked hard to raise money internally to meet the cost of the rally,” he said.

Gondorowe said the rally would cause a major spiritual revolution because the church was growing.

“New members will be baptized during the rally, logistics are being arranged like venue, transport and other necessary requirements,” he said.

This is the church’s 20th rally.

Last year’s rally was for New Guinea Islands and was held in Bougainville and in 2015 the Southern region rally was held in Port Moresby.

