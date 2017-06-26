More than 50pc of MPs to retain seats: Study

By LUKE KAMA

MORE than 50 per cent of incumbent MPs are tipped to retain their seat in the elections, according to a latest poll research by Mell Research and Marketing Consultants.

The research suggested that MPs like National Congress Party leader and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Opposition Leader and THE Party leader Don Polye, National Party leader Kerenga Kua, PNG Party leader Belden Namah, National Alliance leader Patrick Pruaitch, Pangu Pati’s Sam Basil, United Party leader Rimbink Pato, New Generation Party leader Bire Kimisopa and Morobe Governor Kelly Naru were likely to continue.

Others include Planning Minister Charles Abel, Civil Aviation Minister Davis Steven, Chimbu Governor Noah Kool and Sir Julius Chan

Researcher and managing director Michael Mell said the opinion poll, conducted for the first time in PNG, was done in some of the most remote parts of the country.

“It is quite a very challenging task but for the love of my country, I take this brave stand to do this research,” he said.

“As per our research on the poll, more than 50 per cent of the sitting MPs will retain their seats.”

