51 to battle it out for Moresby North-East seat

MORESBY North-East MP Labi Amaiu will be up against 50 challengers in this year’s general elections.

Forty-five men and six women will be contesting the seat in an electorate predominantly made up of settlements.

Amaiu will be up against people such as businessman John Kaupa, who finished second to him in 2012, John Varey and Carl Okuk.

Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag is up against 34 other men and three women.

His challengers include former MP and prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta, who did not contest in 2012, Miria Ikupu who finished second to him in 2012, lawyers David Dotaona and Philip Ame, former deputy city manager Honk Kiap, Hanuabada businessman Lohia Boe-Samuel and Women in Business leader Janet Sape.

Moresby-South MP Justin Tkatchenko is pitched against 13 other men and a woman.

The woman is Anna Skate, daughter of former prime minister and People’s National Congress founder Bill Skate.

The figures were confirmed at the close of nominations on Thursday, with the drawing of numbers on Friday morning.

Metropolitan Superintendent Ben Turi warned against bribery during the election period.

“There will be big money flowing,” he said.

“If you have evidence of such bribery, we have a team of CID officers at the nearest police station, so go to them with your evidence.

“Police will arrest and charge such people.”

