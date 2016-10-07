53 swimmers secure spots in excellence squads

FIFTY-three young swimmers have achieved places on the BSP Kundu aquatic excellence squads following the TNT-sponsored 2016 national short-course swimming championships in Port Moresby.

The championships saw 102 competitors compete over the weekend in their preferred individual races, with all four strokes being contested over the four sessions.

PNG Swimming president Elizabeth Wells said the short-course provided the platform for swimmers to qualify for the national excellence squad in junior, intermediate silver and gold excellence squad, and the Kundu bronze, silver and gold, platinum, diamond target squad for the next 12 months.

She thanked the volunteers for their support during the meet.

Swimmers: Platinum target – Ryan Pini; Gold target – Benedict Aika, Ryan Maskelyne, Ashley Seeto, and Barbara Vali-Skelton; Silver target – Collin Akara, Bobby Akunaii, Britney Murray, Shanice Paraka and Georgia-Leigh Vele; Bronze target – Elijah Bruno, Felix Devlin, Ovia Ikupu, Holly John, Tanguy Langelet, Shannon Liew, Judith Meauri, Anthea Murray, Derek Oates, Sheldon Plummer, James Runnegar, Josh Tarere, Catherine Vali, Matthew Vali and Juanita Vava; Gold intermediate – Emmanuel Earles, Nathan Knight, Jethro Kupe, Gairo Puana, Mark Jnr Thomas, and Luke Vava; Silver intermediate – Noel Agus, Norman Akunaii, Jeven John, Renaud Langelet, Kurston Lohia, Billy Noho, Nathaniel Noka, Noka Peter Noka, Noel Raka, Georgina Rauka, Rexford Rexford, N’Dreyeh Sakumai, Martin Ume and Cameron Vele; Gold junior – Agnes Leana; Silver junior – Stonii Akunaii, Neil Bruno, Kila Ila, Stanley Jnr Liria, Amy Penfold, Darius Tarere and Kiara Vali.

