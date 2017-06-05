6 jailed in K5.9mil theft

By DEMAS TIEN

SIX men who stole K5.9 million from a security company in Port Moresby four years ago have been jailed for a total of 130 years with hard labour.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika sentenced Casper Louise, 46, from Morobe, and Paul Steven, 35, from Eastern Highlands, to 25 years in jail each.

He jailed Samson Banaso, 47, from Eastern Highlands, Hubert Korede, 48, from Northern, Stewart Korina, 30, from Northern, and Gelison William, 39, from Milne Bay, for 20 years each.

Concurrent to their sentences, the six were jailed for seven years each on the charge of conspiracy to steal.

Sir Gibbs ordered that the three years and eight months they had served in custody be deducted from their jail terms.

The six men stole K5,960,000 belonging to Maybank (now Kina Bank) from officers of the G4S security company on Oct 4, 2013.

Only K1.5 million was recovered.

Louise, Steven, William, Korede and Korina who were employed by G4S told the court that the company had been ignoring their petitions regarding body armour and risk allowances. They said it forced them to do what they did.

Sir Gibbs said the case should be a lesson to security firms that they must be mindful of their workers and not to ignore their petitions.

The court heard that around 8.15am on Oct 4, 2013, there was a call from Maybank Ltd asking G4S to transport seven boxes containing money from its office in Waigani to the Bank of Papua New Guinea office in Downtown.

The court was told that the armoured vehicle carrying the cash was driven to another location where the boxes were transferred to another vehicle. It took the cash to a home at East Boroko where the six shared the loot.

Like this: Like Loading...