600 delegates expected to attend mining and petroleum fair

INTEREST in the Papua New Guinea mining and petroleum conference and trade fair is steadily increasing with overseas and local delegates expected to attend, says PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

The event will be held from Nov 28 to 30 at the Stanley Hotel and Suites, in Port Moresby.

A trade exhibition by nearly 40 companies and institutions will be running alongside the conference. Around 600 delegates are expected.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill will open the conference, focusing on PNG’s economy in a global context.

ANZ’s Chief Economist, Richard Yetsenga, will speak on how PNG and its resources sector can optimise opportunities in the global market.

The conference had been supported by companies such as ANZ, ExxonMobil PNG, Newcrest Mining, Oil Search, Santos and Total Waste Management as principal sponsors.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and Total E&P PNG are also supporting the event as major sponsors.

Other supporting sponsors include China Railway Construction Engineering Group (PNG), Click Pacific, DuPont Protective Apparel, International SOS, Kumul Petroleum Academy and South Pacific Employment Institute, Mineral Resources Authority, Nacap Australia, Newcrest Mining, Ok Tedi Mining Ltd, SMEC PNG Ltd, Upstream, PNG Forest Products, and Quest Exploration Drilling (PNG).

