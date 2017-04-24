600 Morobe elementary teachers start training to upgrade skills

NEARLY 600 elementary school teachers in Morobe started their training on Thursday at Pileh village in Huon Gulf.

Provincial education adviser Keith Jiram said 597 students from seven districts in Morobe would undergo elementary teacher training for six weeks.

“This is the final phase of the training that we started,” Jiram said.

“Next year, this type of training will be phased out as elementary teacher training will only be conducted at colleges.”

Jiram said elementary education was very important as it was the foundation for children’s learning at the early age.

“Most of you have a Grade 10 qualification,” he told the trainees.

“Therefore, I am advising you to upgrade your qualification to Grade 12 level.

“I will ensure that you will receive your certificates upon completion of this training.

“I will keep in touch with the educational institute so that you can easily get your certificates and continue to upskill your knowledge.”

Provincial education committee chairman Andrew Gena said elementary education has penetrated areas where primary education had not reached.

Therefore, he said the training for elementary teachers is very important

“Such trainings have phased out in other provinces and you are final lot be trained in a village setting,” he said.

“Next year, all the elementary teachers would be trained at the colleges.”

Gena told the trainee teachers to give their best in education children at the elementary level.

