600 nurses to attend 14th symposium in ENB

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

The PNG Nurses Association has raised over K200,000 through more than 100 sponsorships since March and is set to hold its 14th annual symposium next month which will be attended by 600 nurses

“The symposium provides an avenue for the nurses to share ideas and knowledge,” says chairman Anastasia Dio.

“The purpose of us holding the symposium annually is to bring the nurses together with ideas of new research and update on the “who” change of nursing care as well as change of medicines, new treatment protocols on diseases and new changes in schools of nursing such as curriculum.

“For this year, we in East New Britain (ENB) will host the symposium together with the support of our sister provinces, New Ireland, Manus, Bougainville and West New Britain.

“Our theme is: Nurses a voice to lead in achieving the sustainable development goals through public-private partnership.”

Dio said this meant nurses serving in both public and private hospitals would come together and share ideas at the symposium.

“Symposiums are learning avenues for all the nurses.

The symposium will be held at the Vunapope diocesan hall in Kokopo from Nov 6 to 10.

