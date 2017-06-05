65 UPNG law students register at institute

THE Legal Training Institute in Waigani will be starting classes this week.

According to the institute director Pauline Mogish, student registration and orientation were done last Thursday and Friday.

“So far 65 have registered with six Solomon Islanders but we expect to have some tomorrow (Friday)” Mogish said last Thursday.

She said the institute has a capacity of 120.

Students coming out of the University of Papua New Guinea Law School with a grade point average of 2.5

were accepted for the nine-month programme at the LTI.

“We were waiting for the law school at UPNG for the marks of students who applied, and we got the list on the 12th of May.”

