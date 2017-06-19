689 officers to provide security in Central: Asi

SECURITY during polling in Central will be provided by 689 police, Correctional Service and Papua New Guinea Defence Force officers, provincial police commander Laimo Asi says.

He said that the officers have been split into teams and each team would be allocated to an Electoral Commission polling team in the province today.

“By the 20th of this month the teams will move into polling areas and will provide security during the 14 days polling period,” Asi said.

“After polling, we will come back to Port Moresby for the counting.”

Asi said that counting for the Central Regional, Kairuku-Hiri and Goilala Open seats would be done in Port Moresby, while counting for Abau Open would be done at Kupiano and for Rigo Open at Kwikila.

“Security is not a problem in Central, so we have enough manpower to provide security for counting in Kupiano and Kwikila,” he said.

“We also have a task force team and two back up units who will be providing support to the 689 officers I have on the ground.”

