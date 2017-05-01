69 candidates chase three WNB seats

A TOTAL of 69 candidates, mostly men, are contesting the three seats in West New Britain.

The highest number is for the Talasea electorate with 33 candidates, 17 for Kandrian Gloucester and 19 for the provincial seat.

Provincial returning officer Emily praised the candidates and their supporters for the peaceful nomination period despite there being no police presence.

The turnout of supporters was huge.

Provincial election steering committee chairman and provincial administrator Williamson Hosea said people should conduct the election in a manner that shows “we’re are Christians where there is respect for each other because at the end of the day we will all come back and work together for the development of this province and country”.

Like this: Like Loading...