69,000 eyed for Grade 10 examination

GRADE 10 written expression examination will be conducted across the nation next Thursday, Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra, pictured, has announced.

He said 69,000 students would be expected to sit the examination in 301 provincial high and secondary schools throughout the country.

“Provincial education advisers, provincial examination supervisors, senior secondary school standards officers, guidance officers, principals, head teachers of provincial high and secondary schools must be vigilant and security conscious of the confidentiality of the examination paper to avoid any form of malpractice that may compromise the examination results,” Kombra said.

He appealed to parents and guardians to pay extra attention to their children and support them in their studies because election-related activities were distracting a lot of them, evidenced by the absence of many students and teachers.

Kombra said it was in best interest of the department that schools and teachers work closely to avoid any form of cheating happening during the written expression examination next Thursday.

