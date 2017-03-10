700 patients treated in Kupiano

MORE than 700 patients in Kupiano, Central, have been treated by the Youth with a Mission Medical (YWAM) ship land-based team in a week.

This was made possible this month with the partnership agreement with the local health workers and the Abau district administration.

The team delivered optometry services, dental procedures and health education at Kupiano’s Health Centre.

“Over just one week, the team treated 655 eye patients and 114 dental patients.

More than 2,000 people also attended health promotion sessions.

“One of the patients seen was a 35-year-old mother of four named Openi.

Openi was considered legally blind and could only see two metres in front of her.

YWAM’s optometry team fitted Openi with a pair of glasses which enabled her to read and see half-way down the vision acuity chart.”

District health coordinator, Sr Rigolo Mokela, said it was a joy to work alongside the team at the Kupiano Health Centre.

“We hadn’t had dental and optical services here for over 20 years, there were many crowds of people lining up to see the team every day. Our people were very grateful,” said Mrs Mokela.

The YWAM team will continue to serve in Central this month with their medical ship, MV YWAM PNG.

The vessel will depart Alotau for Abau District this weekend.

More than 100 volunteers will be aboard for the voyage from 12 nations.

Major supporters of YWAM’s work include the National Government, Puma Energy, Steamships Trading Company, PNG Ports Corporation, Manolos Aviation, Oro, Milne Bay, Morobe, Central and Western Provincial Governments, Sohe and Kiriwina-Goodenough district development authorities, Pro-Ma Systems and the Australian Aid.

