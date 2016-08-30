800 more register for classes

THE University of Technology registered 864 more students by last Sunday as classes are expected to begin this week.

Dean of students Ale Gaun told The National yesterday that more students were expected to arrive today and tomorrow for registration.

He said 479 males and 385 females were registered and given keys to their accommodation.

Gaun said registration had been going smoothly last week and should be completed by tomorrow.

“So far all the students have cooperated with the university administration to ensure registration goes smoothly without any setbacks,” he said.

Gaun said Unitech support staff were working to solve boarding and lodging issues for students.

“We want to make sure students are accommodated and our maintenance team are working around the clock to repair all the damage to the dormitories during the protest,” he said.

Gaun thanked Unitech for doing a great job in repairing the damaged dormitories.

“They have replaced most of the doors in the dormitories and have constructed new ones with locks that would last a long time,” he said

